Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.98). 187,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 189,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.97).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 98.10%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) is a renewable energy and infrastructure trust designed to deliver stable and sustainable returns through diversification across technology, geography and project stage. It has a diversified portfolio of renewable energy generating assets and other infrastructure assets across the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.