Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Trading 8.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.61. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.60.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

