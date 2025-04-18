Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 279,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

