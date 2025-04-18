Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARW opened at $102.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

