Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $460.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.01 and a 12-month high of $468.88. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

