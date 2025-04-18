Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

