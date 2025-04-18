DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Up 65.0% in March

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,900 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBVT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. ( NASDAQ:DBVT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.98. 58,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,669. The company has a market cap of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

