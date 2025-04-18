Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.65 and a 200 day moving average of $345.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

