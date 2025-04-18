CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 58,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

