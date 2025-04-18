CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.24.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

