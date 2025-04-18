Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.04. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$63.99 and a 1-year high of C$66.55.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

