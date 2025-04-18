Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cranswick Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.04. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$63.99 and a 1-year high of C$66.55.
Cranswick Company Profile
