Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.13% of Woodward worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Woodward by 135.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after buying an additional 570,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,187,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $20,045,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.75.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $169.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.91. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

