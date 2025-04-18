Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.