Contrasting International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. International Bancshares pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 38.65% 15.62% 2.59% Prosperity Bancshares 26.79% 6.64% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $833.64 million 4.41 $411.77 million $6.57 8.99 Prosperity Bancshares $1.15 billion 5.47 $479.39 million $5.06 12.99

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Bancshares and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 8 0 2.57

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $83.35, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats International Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

