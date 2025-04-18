Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 101,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 963,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 284.53% and a negative net margin of 546.78%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

