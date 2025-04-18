Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 47.6% in March

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CNTB
Connect Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Connect Biopharma
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.