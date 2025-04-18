Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 5,724 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Invst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

