Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 949 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $234.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4516 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

