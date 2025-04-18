Commerce Bank Purchases 152 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $93,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market cap of $305.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

