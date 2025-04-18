Commerce Bank Purchases 12,770 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.31% of Builders FirstSource worth $50,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

