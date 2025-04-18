Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,681,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after buying an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Comcast by 55,334.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.96 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

