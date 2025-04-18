Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $433,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,365.45. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,141 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

