ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 89.8% in March

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

LRGE traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $65.56. 12,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,980. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $357.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.