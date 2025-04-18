Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in March

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 314,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Clean Energy Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CETY stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies ( NASDAQ:CETY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 124.29% and a negative return on equity of 144.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

