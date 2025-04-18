Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Citigroup stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citigroup alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,653,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Citigroup by 432.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.