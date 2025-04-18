Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 59794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Featured Articles

