Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $5,934,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

