Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 366,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,471. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.