Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $56,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $285.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

