Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.10 and last traded at $136.69. 2,035,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,888,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

