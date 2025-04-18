Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.32. 29,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 657,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

