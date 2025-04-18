Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $50.01 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,847 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of Clearwater Analytics worth $50,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after buying an additional 2,931,445 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after buying an additional 830,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 386,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 94,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $511,071.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,841.81. This represents a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $114,498.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,490.30. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $23.04 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CWAN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.