Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 125,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Catheter Precision Stock Performance

Shares of VTAK opened at $0.32 on Friday. Catheter Precision has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catheter Precision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catheter Precision stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) by 362.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,164 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 3.51% of Catheter Precision worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

