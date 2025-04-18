Capstone Copper Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by Raymond James

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upgraded Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.17.

Shares of CS opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -153.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

