Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 1,952 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 194,653 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

