Capital International Sarl Acquires 19,961 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

