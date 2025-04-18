Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 2,781 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

