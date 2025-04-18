Capital International Investors Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.57% of T-Mobile US worth $1,440,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $262.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.47 and a 200 day moving average of $238.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.06 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

