Capital International Investors Buys 686,008 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,008 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.21% of AstraZeneca worth $2,457,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.54 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

