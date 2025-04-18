Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 4,968 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Axon Enterprise worth $73,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $559.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.23. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise
In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
