Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 25,972 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,972 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

