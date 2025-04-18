Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $3.19 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 335.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

