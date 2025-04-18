Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Acquires 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.6% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Booking by 268.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,561.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Booking by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,695.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4,771.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 target price (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

