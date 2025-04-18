Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 530 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

