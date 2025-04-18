CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $69.98 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,134 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.23% of Edison International worth $69,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

Edison International stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

