Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Camping World has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

