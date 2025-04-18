Cadence Bank Sells 75 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

