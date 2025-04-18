Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 158,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 95,266 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45.

Institutional Trading of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

