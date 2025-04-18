Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $39.83

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $27.01 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $530.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

