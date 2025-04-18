BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares during the period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSGU stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

BrightSpring Health Services Cuts Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.8437 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.